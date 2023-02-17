Reeths-Puffer battled hard to rally from an early deficit and beat Zeeland West Friday night, 45-34, to maintain first place in the O-K Green Conference.
The Rockets (15-5, 11-1 O-K Green) sputtered offensively early in the game and trailed 17-12 at the half, but got things going later.
R-P's big three of Sophia Hekkema, Ariel Walker and Brookylnn Tornes again carried the day. Hekkema had 15 points, and Walker and Tornes each had 13. Tornes also came up with eight steals and seven rebounds. Ashlynn Anderson also had eight boards.