MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer took a little bit to get going in Friday's season opener against Spring Lake, but once it did, the results were fun to watch.
The Rockets ripped off 23 points in the third quarter to expand a 13-point halftime lead to 28, cruising to a 57-29 win.
It took R-P most of the first quarter to score a field goal, finally getting one on a driving layup by Ariel Walker, but that field goal sparked a 14-0 run that extended into the second and put the Rockets in command, 17-4. R-P led by double digits the rest of the way.
Where the half-court offense sputtered, the Rockets made up for it with plenty of fast-break chances, most of them caused by the overwhelming defense of Ariel Walker and Brooklynn Tornes. The two guards used their quickness and length to make life difficult for the Lakers, and repeatedly broke loose for easy buckets.
"I feel like defense is going to create offense for us this year, and that's one of the things we talked about," Rockets' coach Rodney Walker said. "You can make it easy for yourself if you can get steals in the passing lanes and put pressure on the ball and depend on your teammates that are behind you. Those are the things we're trying to focus on. I thought they did a good job of that, Brooklyn, Ariel and Arrionna (Williams)."
R-P was shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Irie Niklasch was out with an injury and Kylee Wanerus is still working back to 100 percent after an ankle injury (though she did have six points). That left Sophia Hekkema, who despite being the tallest player to take the court Friday is a guard by trade, to play forward most of the game. She poured in 16 points, second to Walker's 18.
"Sophia can play pretty much the one through five positions, and that's definitely helping us out," coach Walker said. "She's sacrificing right now because we have a couple of big men out that are hurt. She's kind of playing out of position, but she's still giving us what she can at the forward and center spot."
The sophomore Tornes played the point much of the game, and after shaking off the adrenaline of her first career start, was very solid at that position, scoring 11 points and delivering some nice passes.
"She has a good eye for the game as far as that point guard position," Walker said. "Her and Sophia Hekkema will be sharing that position a lot this year, so we have two guards that can help us out a lot. Brooklyn kind of taking over the realm of that point guard position until we can get that full-fledged team, I thought she did a great job tonight."
The only complaint Walker had was the slow start, saying if his team can start games the way it finished Friday's, they'll be able to play with anyone.
"I think we have a lot of work to do," Walker said. "It's going to be a tough conference. We've got our work cut out for us."
SPRING LAKE (29) Parsons 1 0--0 2, Bajt 1 1-5 3, Bouwhuis 0 2-4 2, Cavalier 1 0-0 2, Schmitt 2 1-2 5, Spooner 1 0-0 3, Andree 1 1-2 3, Nicles 1 0-1 2, Carter 2 3-4 7. Totals 10 8-18 29.
REETHS-PUFFER (57) Barmes 0 1-2 1, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Tornes 5 0-0 11, Williams 1 0-0 3, Anderson 0 0-2 0, Wanerus 3 0-0 6, Hekkema 5 5-5 16, Walker 7 3-8 18. Totals 22 9-17 57.
Spring Lake....... 4 6 8 11 — 29
Reeths-Puffer....10 13 23 11 — 57
Three-point goals — Spring Lake 1 (Spooner), Reeths-Puffer 4 (Tornes, Williams, Hekkema, Walker). Total fouls — Spring Lake 11, Reeths-Puffer 18. Freshman score — Spring Lake 34, Reeths-Puffer 15.