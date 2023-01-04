Reeths-Puffer showed little sign of rust Tuesday night, defeating Jenison 55-40 in its first game in over two weeks to halt a three-game losing skid.
The Rockets (3-4) got off to a quick start, leading 16-8 after one quarter. Jenison pushed back to make it a one-point game by halftime, but R-P dominated the second half.
Stars Sophia Hekkema and Ariel Walker carried the Rockets, each scoring 19 points on efficient shooting. Hekkema also pulled in 13 rebounds. Brooklynn Tornes had eight boards and five steals.