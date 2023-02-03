MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer guard Brooklynn Tornes was the smallest person on the court Friday night against Muskegon, but she played huge in the biggest moments.

Already having played a big part in her team's comeback from down 12 points, Tornes chased down a missed free throw with just over two minutes to go and, instead of passing the ball, coolly stepped back and drilled a three-pointer to put the Rockets ahead for good in a 56-52 triumph.

The win moved R-P (11-5, 7-1 O-K Green Conference) into a first-place tie with the Big Reds atop the league.

"If you want to win, you'll play a certain way," the soft-spoken Tornes said after the game. "You've got to have that dog in you."

Tornes' trey was just one of several massive plays she made at key moments in the final quarter. She knocked down a three earlier in the quarter to cut Muskegon's lead to seven, made a terrific and-one basket through hard contact later to get the lead down to two, then took a charge on the next possession to boot. She had eight rebounds to go with 16 points in the win.

She couldn't do it alone, of course, and got a lot of help from Sophia Hekkema. The Rockets' biggest star had 19 points and 11 rebounds and displayed a hard-nosed attitude in the paint as she hunted loose balls late in the game.

The senior leader helped keep things from getting out of hand early; the Rockets didn't score for nearly the first four minutes of the game, but Hekkema came alive with back-to-back threes and scored the Rockets' last 10 points of the quarter to put them ahead 11-10.

"That's what we expect from her," coach Rodney Walker said of Hekkema. "We've been expecting that from her all year and she's been pretty consistent for the last four years during the same thing. Every night, it's someone different stepping up. It's either Brooklynn, it's Ariel (Walker), or Sophia. They're doing a good job, the big three, of stepping up, keeping us in games."

The lead changed hands several times in the second half - Tornes hit a difficult shot while driving to her left to swing the lead on one occasion - but things looked as though they'd go Muskegon's way when the Rockets went through a scoring drought in the third. The Big Reds pulled ahead by as many as 12.

Ariel Walker finally snapped her team out of it with a big three with 1:16 to play in the third, and from that point on it was as if a switch flipped. R-P played as though nothing would stop it from victory from that point, forcing Muskegon into several bad decisions on defense and making very good ones with the ball itself.

"One of the things that we wanted to make sure that we did was put some price pressure on them this game," Walker said. "I wanted to see how they were going to respond to the pressure, and I thought we did a great job of kind of forcing the tempo a little bit. That was really the game plan, to try to control the tempo of the game."

R-P also got Muskegon into foul trouble in both halves, and its ability to get to the line helped keep the offense afloat when shots weren't falling.

Victory wasn't assured until Hekkema hit a free throw with just a few seconds left to extend the lead to four. The next few minutes were a blur of R-P celebration, as coach Walker led a high-five line into the locker room.

"I can't hear right now," a grinning Hekkema said. "I mean, it was so loud in there. It was like five minutes of us just screaming and pounding the lockers. We were so happy and so excited."

R-P can't celebrate too long, though; the win won't mean much if the Rockets can't maintain at least their first-place tie, and among other tests, they still have road games left against Zeeland West and Mona Shores, the third and fourth-place teams in the league.

"We want to keep playing how we did tonight," Hekkema said. "We're going to stay confident, we're going to play together, be supportive of each other, and we're just going to go one game at a time."

MUSKEGON (52) Brean. Gamble-Jones 1 0-1 2, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Sain 1 2-2 4, Loudermill 0 2-2 2, Breas. Gamble-Jones 5 1-1 12, Winston 3 5-6 11, Davis 5 0-0 11, Martin 2 3-7 7, Howard 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-21 52.

REETHS-PUFFER (56) Tornes 6 2-5 16, Tryska 0 3-4 3, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Hekkema 4 9-16 19, Walker 2 6-11 12, Niklasch 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 2-4 2. Totals 14 22-40 56.

Muskegon.........10 15 11 17 — 52

Reeths-Puffer....11 10 9 26 — 56

Three-point goals — Muskegon 2 (Breas. Gamble-Jones, Davis), Reeths-Puffer 6 (Tornes 2, Hekkema 2, Walker 2). Total fouls — Muskegon 31, Reeths-Puffer 19. Fouled out — Brean. Gamble-Jones, Anderson, Sain, Breas. Gamble-Jones.