Reeths-Puffer earned its second straight win to start the season Tuesday night, defeating Ludington 47-24.
The Rockets' defense was dominant in the first three quarters in particular, and R-P led 36-14 when the fourth began.
Sophia Hekkema led R-P (2-0) with 16 points, and Ariel Walker and Arrionna Williams each added 12.
LUDINGTON (24) Stone 0 1-2 1, Rohrer 4 1-5 9, Austin 1 0-1 3, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Lynn 2 3-5 7, Laird 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-13 24.
REETHS-PUFFER (47) Rodriguez 0 0-1 0, Tornes 1 1-2 3, Williams 6 0-0 12, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Hekkema 6 3-5 16, Walker 4 4-6 12, Wanerus 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-16 47.
Ludington.......... 4 4 6 10 — 24
Reeths Puffer....11 12 15 9 — 47
Three-point goals—Ludington 1 (Austin), Reeths-Puffer 2 (Williams 1, Hekkema 1). Total fouls — Ludington 9, Reeths-Puffer 13. JV score — Ludington 32, Reeths-Puffer 21.