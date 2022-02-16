Reeths-Puffer avenged an early-season loss to Mona Shores Tuesday night by knocking off its rival, 42-32, keeping pace in the O-K Green Conference chase.

The Rockets moved to 9-2 in the league (14-3 overall), knocking the Sailors down into a tie for second place, one game behind conference leader Muskegon. The Rockets handed Muskegon its lone league loss to date and will get a chance to tie the Big Reds next week.

R-P led by a close margin most of the way and pushed its lead to double digits in the final minute.

Ariel Walker paced the Rockets with 15 points and Arrionna Williams had 10.

