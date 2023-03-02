Reeths-Puffer suffered a heartbreaking 42-41 defeat Wednesday night in the district semifinals at Kenowa Hills, as the Knights hit a buzzer-beating putback layup. The loss snapped R-P's 15-game win streak.
Are'na Guilarte hit the winning shot for Kenowa Hills after coming up with a loose ball. The Rockets (18-6) had led almost the entire game up to that point.
The final outcome spoiled another historic accomplishment for R-P, as senior Ariel Walker joined teammate Sophia Hekkema in the 1,000-point club for her career during the fourth quarter. Hekkema and Walker are only the second and third Rocket girls to ever achieve that mark, joining current Western Michigan star Lauren Ross.
Walker led R-P with 12 points in the defeat. Billie Tryska had nine points. Brooklynn Tornes grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.