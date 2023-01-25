MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer put away rival Mona Shores Tuesday night, 52-43, to grab sole possession of second place in the O-K Green Conference. The win set up a potentially huge clash against league unbeaten Muskegon next week.

R-P (8-5, 5-1 O-K Green) broke open the game in the third quarter, extending its lead out to 10 points on a Brooklynn Tornes three-pointer. The Sailors pushed back with an 8-0 run, but the Rockets finished strong to secure the win.

"Especially considering they won the district championship in our place last year, (the players) still had a bitter taste in their mouth," R-P coach Rodney Walker said. "We wanted to make sure that we came back and took care of the home court. It's going to be extremely hard (when we play) at Mona Shores, of course, but I thought we did a good job taking care of home court tonight."

The Rockets surged ahead in the second half with a somewhat unusual weapon for them - the three-point shot. Tornes, Ariel Walker and even Sophia Hekkema stepped behind the arc and drilled key three-pointers. Walker hit a long two-pointer to end the Sailors' third-quarter run at 8-0, and thanks to some timely Hekkema shots in the fourth, Shores never got closer than four again.

Hekkema led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Walker with 16 and Tornes with 13. Tornes also had five assists and five steals.

"At practice, we do a lot of shooting drills and I think we're just getting more confident in our teammates," Hekkema said. "Especially if we're driving to the basket and we see them open, we're going to trust that they're going to make that shot."

Tornes' emergence as a quality third scoring option on a team that already had two potent scorers in Hekkema and Walker makes the Rockets a headache to defend.

"We didn't think she was going to be such a huge role player for us, but when she started coming out of her shell and started getting more comfortable around the girls, (both) out of basketball and in basketball, she started getting more confident in her play," Hekkema said of her point guard.

The game was back and forth early on as the teams physically battled down low. Shores got off to a quick 6-2 start, prompting coach Walker to call timeout. R-P responded with a 7-0 run, and the teams traded the lead a few times in the first and second quarters. Walker opened the third quarter with a wide open trey, the first of four the Rockets hit in the second half.

Coach Walker said the long-distance barrage was not planned but came because of his players making good decisions with the ball.

"They were just letting the offense come to them a little bit more than in the past," Walker said. "I thought they did a great job letting the offense come to them.

"I said by midseason that we would be able to catch our rhythm in regards to what we like to do offensively, and I thought we really did that tonight, especially in the fourth quarter."

R-P's defense was also stout, holding the Sailors to only 28 percent shooting from the field. Hekkema, Irelyn Niklasch and Ashlynn Anderson anchored the Rockets' low-post defensive efforts.

The Rockets face Muskegon next Friday, but have a key conference game at Holland this Friday before they can fully focus their league efforts on the first-place Big Reds. Muskegon won the teams' first matchup 57-43, but Hekkema said that game doesn't represent what R-P can do in a big game.

"We can totally play way better than what we played (in the first matchup)," Hekkema said. "I'm just really looking forward to what that's going to look like...I'm super proud of how we're playing."

MONA SHORES (43) Cook 2 3-4 7, Clausen 1 0-0 2, L. Russell 1 0-2 2, M. Russell 0 3-4 3, Fisher 1 0-0 2, K. Phillips 3 3-3 9, A. Phillips 4 0-2 10, Hylland 2 4-4 8. Totals 14 13-19 43.

REETHS-PUFFER (52) Barmes 1 0-2 3, Tornes 4 3-4 13, Hekkema 6 4-8 18, Walker 6 3-4 16, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-18 52.

Mona Shores....12 8 14 9 — 43

Reeths-Puffer....11 13 14 14 — 52

Three-point goals — Mona Shores 2 (A. Phillips 2), Reeths-Puffer 6 (Barmes, Tornes 2, Hekkema 2, Walker). Total fouls — Mona Shores 16, Reeths-Puffer 14.