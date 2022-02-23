Reeths-Puffer earned a huge road win at Muskegon Tuesday night, 50-45, to move into a tie with Mona Shores atop the O-K Green Conference.
The win broke a three-way tie that also included the Big Reds until Tuesday. The Rockets and Sailors are now each 11-2 in the O-K Green with one league game apiece to play.
Ariel Walker hit a three-pointer in the final minute to put the Rockets ahead for good. The game was tight all the way through, and R-P led by just a point going into the fourth quarter.
Arrionna Williams led the Rockets with 19 points and Sophia Hekkema added 13.