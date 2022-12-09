MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer had trouble solving Grand Haven's defense early in Friday night's showdown at R-P, but by the end of the game the Rockets had turned the tables. They shut out Grand Haven for the entire fourth quarter of a 38-34 win.

Struggling to force stops early because of Grand Haven's press break, the Rockets called an audible in the second half and went to a zone defense with a less voracious press.

"They were breaking us down pretty good and getting to the paint and the inside help wasn't there, so they were able to get some open shots," R-P coach Rodney Walker said. "When we adjusted to zone, we were able to close out a little bit better on those shots and they weren't able to get those shots off. Then in the second half I thought we rebounded the ball a little bit better because they were killing us rebounding and getting second shots in the first half."

R-P (2-1) led a couple of times early in the game, but after taking a 6-5 lead, did not hold another one until the final minutes. However, even as the rest of the offense struggled, junior guard Ariel Walker kept the Rockets in it almost by herself. She ended the first half with a three-pointer, then knocked in two more in the third quarter.

"Ariel just came up huge for us tonight as far as hitting open shots," Walker said. "I thought she did a great job kind of setting the tone for us to have more positivity for our team."

Sophia Hekkema didn't do much scoring, occupied as she was with the Buccaneers' imposing front line, but she grabbed 10 rebounds and had four steals as the centerpiece of the R-P defense.

"Sophia, as you can see, we can move her around all over the court," Walker said. "She played some center tonight, she played the (power forward) tonight, the point guard. So wherever we need some energy, you can move her right into those holes and she is always going to come through."

Those two reel in many of the R-P headlines, but Brooklynn Tornes made her presence felt late in the game too. The Rockets' slickest ballhandler, Tornes had all nine of her points in the second half, including two buckets in a row to give her team the lead late before she and Walker combined to ice the game from the free throw line. Her speed and athleticism also made her a headache on the defensive end.

"Defense wins games," Tornes said. "We stepped up on defense. It caused turnovers, and it caused us to score. We just went up and stayed confident."

Grand Haven had beaten the Rockets each of the past two seasons, making the victory extra sweet. Coach Walker was unusually boisterous on the bench throughout the game, indicating how much the win meant to the program.

"I wanted it for (the seniors) so bad because...that first game at home being seniors, I just thought it was so important," Walker grinned. "So I was very animated, just trying to help them. I've always told them, don't ever pay attention to my facial expressions, don't pay attention to my voice being projected, because I'm never mad at them. They were able to receive that tonight."

GRAND HAVEN (34) Berkey 5 1-1 11, Harrison 2 0-0 5, Berndt 1 0-0 2, Schoff 5 2-3 12, Woiteshek 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 5-6 34.

REETHS-PUFFER (38) Barmes 0 1-3 1, Tornes 4 1-2 9, Tryska 2 0-0 4, Hekkema 1 2-4 4, Walker 4 3-4 14, Niklasch 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 9-15 38.

Grand Haven....10 9 15 0 — 34

Reeths-Puffer.... 6 5 16 11 — 38

Three-point goals — Grand Haven 3 (Harrison, Schoff 2), Reeths-Puffer 3 (Walker 3). Total fouls — Grand Haven 14, Reeths-Puffer 13.