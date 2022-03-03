MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer loves to emphasize the opening quarters of each half as the difference in a game. The third quarter of Wednesday's district semifinal against Kenowa Hills, then, stood as the ideal of what the Rockets think they can be.
R-P ripped off an incredible 27 points in the third, breaking open a close game and making the fourth quarter much less stressful in a 56-37 triumph. The win sent the Rockets on to a rubber-match final against Mona Shores Friday after the teams split two regular-season meetings.
The Rockets rode junior Ariel Walker's 12 third-quarter points to the eight-minute explosion, getting many of their points on fast-paced attacks of the basket. Brooklyn Tornes got many of the breaks started by snatching the ball on rebounds or steals. She had eight boards to lead the team in the game.
"The thing we want to do is secure rebounds, pitch it ahead and get as many layups as we possibly can and finish those layups," R-P coach Rodney Walker said. "In the third quarter we came out and made some good adjustments and just went zone. We just had to know where their shooters were at and put pressure on shooters and make sure they took tough shots. I thought we did a good job of that tonight."
The Rockets' hopes of a similarly fast start in the first quarter were stifled by foul trouble; Kenowa Hills was in the bonus by the end of the quarter, and a couple of R-P's top players each had two fouls. Still, R-P led 14-6 when it was over. The second quarter was a slog for each side on offense, and the Rockets maintained their lead.
The third represented the best of R-P. Walker's 12 in the quarter - she had a game-high 17 overall - was clearly the highlight, but several Rockets got involved. That kind of multifaceted attack can keep opponents on their heels, as happened with the Knights.
"You could tell they didn't really know who to guard and who was going to have a big night tonight," Ariel Walker said. "Fortunately it was me, so that was a good thing. It's a good thing when you can count on your teammates to put up a big shot and know it's going in."
The Rockets also scored several three-point plays in the game, showing a particular toughness around the basket. Getting off tough shots in traffic is likely to be key for R-P the further it goes in the tournament, so that was a positive sign.
R-P facing the Knights was a surprise in itself, as outside observers, and the Rockets themselves, figured it would likely be Muskegon visiting for the semifinal. The Knights knocking the Big Reds out probably made the semifinal a bit easier, but that wasn't the primary reason Walker was glad to see it.
"That was a blessing for us," coach Walker said. "Playing a team three times is just extremely hard to (do)...It was just a different mindset of preparing a little differently. We still had to make sure we didn't overlook them because you still have to play the game."
The Rockets will have to face a team a third time Friday when they battle archrival Mona Shores, though. The Sailors dealt R-P its most lopsided loss of the season in January before the Rockets got revenge last month.
Ariel Walker and Sophia Hekkema were both freshmen stars on the 2020 district champion Rockets, and would dearly love to return to the regional stage.
"This year, I think we're really special and I think we can make it," Ariel said. "I think our team is carrying the pain from last year of not making it, so I think this year is very special and it would mean a whole lot to our team and our two seniors (Arrionna Williams and Kylee Wanerus)."
KENOWA HILLS (37) McCloskey 1 0-0 3, Marsiglia 2 2-4 8, Thayer 2 3-8 7, Murphy 1 2-5 5, Guilarte 0 2-5 2, Mull 3 1-4 9, Modderman 1 1-1 3. Totals 10 11-27 37.
REETHS-PUFFER (56) Barmes 0 0-1 0, Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Tornes 2 1-2 6, Williams 3 3-6 9, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hekkema 4 3-6 12, Walker 7 1-1 17, Wanerus 2 2-2 6, Niklasch 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-20 56.
Kenowa Hills..... 8 4 14 11 — 37
Reeths-Puffer....14 6 27 9 — 56
Three-point goals — Kenowa Hills 6 (McCloskey, Marsiglia 2, Murphy, Mull 2), Reeths-Puffer 4 (Tornes, Hekkema, Walker 2). Total fouls — Kenowa Hills 19, Reeths-Puffer 23.