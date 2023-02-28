Reeths-Puffer's girls team barely missed qualifying for the Division 2 state finals at the weekend's regional tournament at Westgate Bowl in Comstock Park. The Rockets finished fourth, only 12 pins behind Cedar Springs for the last state qualifying spot.
R-P performed well through the eight Baker games of team action, but sputtered somewhat in the two regular games. The Rockets' scores of 761 and 753 lost them 67 points to Cedar Springs, which proved decisive in the final stanings.
In individual play, Bianca Kammers and Brenna Ackerman led R-P, with Kammers tying for 21st place and Ackerman coming in 23rd. Kammers rolled 942 in her six games and Ackerman bowled a score of 933. Brook Buchan placed 26th and had a score of 919.
The Rocket boys finished in 16th place with a total score of 2,470. Liam Copenhaver led the team, tying for 54th place with a six-game score of 912.