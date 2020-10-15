ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer's girls cross-country team beat Mona Shores by tiebreaker for third place in Wednesday's O-K Green Conference finals meet, while the R-P boys finished fifth, only four points behind Shores.
The meet was the first time all season the eight schools all raced together, as prior conference meets were divided into two quads.
The Rockets edged Shores by the tiebreaker in the girls' race because their sixth finisher, Ashlynn Anderson, finished ahead of the Sailors' sixth, Summer Biesiada. Anderson placed 30th and posted a time of 24:42.6.
The top R-P girl was Kennedy Hynde, placing 10th in a time of 21:19.8. She led a close pack of Rockets whose 1-5 split was less than a minute.
Grace Lockhart finished 14th for R-P with a time of 21:28.6, and Eva Shinabery was 17th in a time of 21:52.1. Also scoring were Kylie Raynor (19th, 21:57.98) and Audrey Darling (21st, 22:14.0).
In the boys' race, Klay Grant completed an impressive conference slate with a third-place finish, posting a time of 16:29.7. The next Rocket was Brett Schlaff, who placed 14th in a time of 17:24.8. Also scoring were Jaxon Allen (19th, 17:55.2), Tate Bradley (21st, 18:08.7), and Caden Tufts (32nd, 19:44.3).