Reeths-Puffer will be an extremely young team this year, with just one senior. The Rockets lost their top two singles and top two doubles players from 2021.
R-P's new top singles players should be prepared for the challenge despite being sophomores. Brooke Titus went 25-3 last season at third singles and won the GMAA and O-K Green Conference titles, and Olivia Harris was a 20-win player at fourth singles, also with a league championship.
Alison Jakobi, Whitney Dulyea and Grace Seiber, all juniors, project as higher-flight doubles players, and senior Julia Krause's lineup spot will be determined, possibly in the singles. Sophomores Tapanga Foster and Emma Fraser were the top two freshman JV players last season and now move up to varsity.
The youth movement doesn't stop there, as up to four freshmen might play varsity flights. Miley Neel is an up-and-comer likely to play in a singles spot, and Lauren Matz, Malania Eilers and Gabi Borgeson are all strong players.
R-P hopes to build on the successes it had last year, such as tying a strong Whitehall team. The Rockets want to compete with some of the best in the area, which also include North Muskegon, Mona Shores and Fruitport.
"We likely will have the youngest area varsity team with nine freshmen and sophomores in the lineup," R-P coach Ryan Hankinson said." A successful season will simply be seeing each girl improving physically and mentally as athletes and gradually add more advanced skills and strategies to their arsenal. We may not battle for the city championship this year, but we should be a big factor in determining who does."