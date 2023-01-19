Reeths-Puffer's girls team led the six local bowling squads at last Saturday's Mona Shores Invitational, finishing in sixth place.
The Rockets were third in total pinfall through three regular games and six Baker games, but finished sixth when match-play results were included. R-P's girls were the only one of the six teams to reach match play.
Bianca Kammers led individual players with a 10th-place finish for R-P. Her three-game score was 479.
Whitehall finished ninth as a team, and Felicity Dingman had the team's top score with a 424 three-game series. Montague placed 14th, with Ava Betts' 372 topping Wildcat players.
In boys' action, Montague led local squads with a 12th-place finish. Carson Johnston rolled a three-game series of 542 to lead the Wildcats and all local players, placing 15th individually. Reeths-Puffer was 14th as a team, and its top individual score was 479 from Quinn Alderink. Jeffrey Hackey paced Whitehall, which placed 15th, with a 436 series.