GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer's girls cross-country team edged Mona Shores Wednesday, 32-38, for the win at an O-K Green Conference quad at Union. The Rocket boys finished third in their quad.
The races were listed as 4,667 meters on Athletic.net, and not the regulation 5,000.
Kennedy Hynde paced the R-P girls, coming in second place with a time of 20:40.1. The Rockets' remaining four scorers finished consecutively, all within five seconds, to secure the R-P win. Audrey Darling was sixth (21:44.8), followed by Grace Lockhart (21:48.6), Eva Shinabery (21:48.8) and Kylie Raynor (21:49.2).
In the boys' race, R-P finished eight points behind Shores for second place, but Klay Grant won the race for the Rockets, posting a time of 16:13.2. Brett Schlaff took fifth place, with a time of 17:01.3.
Other Rockets to score were Tate Bradley (11th, 18:00.2), Jaxon Allen (18th, 18:47.9) and Alex Chipman (19th, 18:52.3).