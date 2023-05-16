Reeths-Puffer had a tough day Monday at the Mona Shores Invitational, finishing in 18th place with a team score of 389.
Two Rockets broke 100 on the day, led by Dylan Panozzo with an 88. Kristian Brown added a 97, making two birdies in his round. Also scoring for R-P were Jake Lee and Ayden Hartzell, who each carded scores of 102.
"It was a tough day of scoring for the Rockets," R-P coach Matt Pallett said, noting his team put in extra work after their rounds. "We have been playing better lately and today does not demonstrate that. We will work hard to show today was just a one-time thing and we are still on an upward trajectory."