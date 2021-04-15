HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer had a strong opening round at Wednesday's O-K Green Conference jamboree, taking second place with a score of 186.
The Rockets edged Zeeland West by six strokes for second, with Mona Shores dominating the event with a team score of 160. (Incredibly, all six Sailor golfers shot either a 40 or a 41.)
However, despite Shores' impressive showing, it was the Rockets' Cody Petroski who took medalist honors in the jamboree, shooting a 39. Tyler Tallefson notched a 44 for R-P, followed by Chase Baustert with a 48 and Tanner Bonjernoor with a 55.