GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer placed second Wednesday at the O-K Green Conference's first jamboree of the season, hosted by Union. The Rockets edged both Zeeland schools by one stroke for the #2 position with a 198.
Mona Shores won the meet with a team score of 191. Holland and Union did not field teams.
Paige Anderson led the Rockets Wednesday with the second-best individual score of the day, shooting a 38. Olivia Harris shot a 50, followed by Emma Homfeld with a 51. Michaela Beidler rounded out the scoring with a 59.