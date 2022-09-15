Reeths-Puffer didn't get the results it hoped for Wednesday at the Holland jamboree, placing third with a score of 229.
Paige Anderson led the Rockets and placed second overall with a 40, scoring no worse than a bogey on any of the nine holes. Ella Klimsza shot a 60 and Rowan Bluhm, battling a hand injury, posted a 61. Avery Luna rounded out the scoring with a 68.
“Success in life is not always a straight line," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "Sometimes there are turns and twists in the path. Today I felt like we were on one of those turns and twists. The beautiful thing is that my girls have the work ethic to overcome the twists and turns in their path to success.”