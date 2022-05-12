Led by a terrific performance from Tyler Tallefson, Reeths-Puffer placed third Wednesday at the Holland Jamboree, just two shots behind runner-up Zeeland West. Mona Shores again took first place.
Tallefson, the Rockets' #1 player most of this year, shot an even-par 36 and earned medalist honors for the jamboree over the Sailor players who have monopolized that spot this year in the O-K Green Conference. After scoring a double bogey on his first hole, Tallefson made par or better on each of his remaining holes, including two birdies.
Chase Baustert shot a 42 for the Rockets, Dylan Panozzo had a 45 and Tanner Bonjernoor was the #4 scorer with a 46.