MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer dropped a spot to third place Wednesday at the fourth O-K Green Conference jamboree of the season, with Zeeland East nipping the Rockets by two strokes, 179-181.
It's the second time this season R-P was third in a jamboree, although Holland was the team that got the Rockets the first time.
Cody Petroski led R-P Wednesday with a score of 42, taking seventh place overall. Chase Baustert shot a 44 for the Rockets, and Tyler Tallefson had a 47. Sam Benner and Tanner Bonjernoor each posted 48s.