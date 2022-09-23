Battling windy and cold conditions, Reeths-Puffer competed well in the final O-K Green Conference jamboree of the season Thursday at Muskegon Country Club, shooting a 223 to finish in third, just two shots behind second-place Zeeland West.
Paige Anderson led the team with a 47, tying for fourth place overall, and Rowan Bluhm shot a 52. The day's highlight, though, came from Abby Haak. Despite the conditions, Haak shot her best round of the season, a 57.
“I am so happy for Abby Haak," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "She works hard. She is one that will stay after practice to work more. For her to have her best round of the year on a difficult night and on a difficult course just puts a huge smile on my face.”
Ella Klimsza rounded out Rocket scoring with a 67.