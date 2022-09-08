Reeths-Puffer took third place at Wednesday's O-K Green Conference jamboree hosted by Union. The Rockets shot a season-best score of 206.
Rocket junior Paige Anderson dominated the course, shooting an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors by five shots. Anderson knocked in three birdies to earn her score.
R-P coach Matt Pallett said Anderson caught a bad break on the second hole that could've sent the round into a tailspin, but when she managed to salvage a bogey on the hole he knew she was in for a big day.
"Her birdie chip got a little past the hole and just caught a ridge and then rolled 30 feet down a hill," Pallett said. "It was looking like a double or triple bogey. She calmly chipped back up the hill and made the putt for what we like to call a good bogey. She played great from there."
Anderson wasn't R-P's only top-10 finisher, as Ella Klimsza earned her best score of the year, a 48, which tied her for seventh place. Abby Haak shot a 59, highlighted by only the second par of her career. Avery Luna and Rowan Bluhm, the latter making her season debut, each posted 64s to round out the scoring. Luna's 64 accomplished a personal goal to break 65.
“I am so proud of my girls," Pallett said. "They all played well on a difficult course. They are all showing a mental toughness to get through a bad shot or bad hole.”