Reeths-Puffer fell three strokes short of second place at Tuesday's Wyoming jamboree, placing third behind champion Mona Shores and Zeeland West.
The Rockets shot a 165, led by Tyler Tallefson, who posted a 37 and tied for fifth place overall. He was the highest golfer outside the Sailors' team in the standings.
Chase Baustert was just one stroke behind Tallefson, posting a 38. David Grimard shot a 44 for the Rockets, and Tanner Bonjernoor and Dylan Panozzo each had 46s to tie for the #4 scoring position.