Reeths-Puffer finished fifth of 10 schools Friday at the Greenville Invitational, shooting an 18-hole score of 377.
Rockets' coach Matt Pallett noted Friday was the first time any of his players had ever stepped foot onto The Links at Bowen Lake and it challenged his players. However, R-P still had some solid efforts, led by Paige Anderson and Rowan Bluhm.
Anderson led the way for the Rockets with a 79, taking second place in the meet. She knocked in three birdies during her round. Bluhm shot a 92 and finished 11th in the meet.
“I am happy to see Rowan continuing to play well," Pallett said. "After an injury-plagued season last year, she has continued to get better. I was glad to see her hard work pay off with the all-invite team medal.”
Also scoring for the Rockets were Sophia McCollum, who put up a 97, and Avery Luna, who shot a 109.