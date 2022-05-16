Reeths-Puffer edged Whitehall by three strokes, 351-354, for the fifth-place position at Friday's Reeths-Puffer Invitational.
Rocket players Tyler Tallefson and Chase Baustert led the area, tying for third place overall with strong rounds of 78. Also for the Rockets, Dylan Panozzo shot a 94 and Tanner Bonjernoor had a 101.
Whitehall's five golfers all scored within five strokes of one another at the tournament. Ashton Trnka shot an 86 to lead the team and Nick Fuller had an 87. Landon Griffin posted a 90, and Brady Tate and Kyren Bluhm tied for the fourth scoring spot with a 91.