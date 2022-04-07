Reeths-Puffer coach Chris Carter is optimistic in his team's ability to reach the state tournament this year thanks to an experienced roster.
Three of the five Rockets that started the regional meet last year are back, including Tyler Tallefson, who shot a 77 at the regionals. Top player Cody Petroski has graduated, but Chase Baustert and Tanner Bonjernoor, also regional starters in 2021, are back.
"I would love to see these guys compete for a conference championship," Carter said.
Carter said Dylan Pannozzo will be taking on a bigger role this season and, along with Bonjernoor, will be a key to how far the Rockets can go.
The Rockets have a full schedule in front of them. In addition to the O-K Green Conference slate, invitationals at Traverse City Central, Ludington, Shelby, Mona Shores and Forest Hills Eastern will keep R-P busy.