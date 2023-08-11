Reeths-Puffer is taking aim at being the best team in Muskegon County this year, and the Rockets have reason to believe it’s possible.
R-P brings back four of its five players from last year’s regional meet, including state finalist Paige Anderson. The senior tied for 13th at last year’s state meet and should only be better this fall.
“She’s played in a lot of tournaments,” Rockets’ coach Matt Pallett said. “She’s playing well right now. She loves the game. She works hard. Having that is definitely a benefit for us.”
Junior Rowan Bluhm is another key starter returning. Her 2022 season got off to a slow start due to an injury suffered in softball, but she steadily improved and finished in the top 10 in the O-K Green Conference tournament. Softball is her primary sport, but with her athleticism, it shouldn’t take long to improve her score on the course.
Two other starters are back: senior Abby Haak and junior Avery Luna. Both were in their first varsity seasons last fall, and they should take a big step forward in year two.
Bringing further excitement is an intriguing crop of young players. Freshman Sophia McCollum could vie for one of the top three scoring positions, Pallett said.
“She’s played some terrific golf this summer,” Pallett said. “It’ll be neat to have Paige helping her out. I think Sophia’s got a lot of potential.”
Fellow freshman Olivia Ambler could play in some varsity tournaments, and her game should be fun to watch develop. Pallett said both Ambler and McCollum spent some time working out with the Rockets last year as eighth-graders when numbers were down.
That isn’t a problem so much this year. Pallett said the team will have no problems fielding a full varsity team and hopes to even have a full JV squad.
“Last year, we started out with five (players) and we picked up a sixth,” Pallett said. “This year, we’re shooting for double digits.”
Mona Shores is the clear top competition for the Rockets in the O-K Green Conference and returns many of its top players as well. Pallett, though, believes pursuing them is an achievable goal.
“Shores has always been the measuring stick for all the other local teams,” Pallett said. “If you want to be the best, you want to beat the best.”
The Rockets will leap into the deep end of the pool this week with a two-day event in Traverse City followed immediately by the Mona Shores Invitational. Their path should become clearer once those results come in.
“The first event is always fun, because you get to see where you’re at and how you compare,” Pallett said. “We’re loaded up early.”