Reeths-Puffer edged closer to its season goal of taking down Mona Shores and becoming the class of the O-K Green Conference Wednesday at the Zeeland East jamboree, coming up just four strokes short.
The Rockets scored a 180 at the jamboree, played at Winding Creek Golf Course. That marked the team's best nine-hole score in the short tenure of second-year coach Matt Pallett.
Paige Anderson had another solid outing to lead the Rockets, shooting a 39 to tie for third place individually. Rowan Bluhm and Sophia McCollum also placed in the top 10, tying for seventh with identical scores of 45. Olivia Ambler set a new personal best with a 51 to close the Rockets' scoring.
“Paige Anderson continues to impress," Pallett said. "Our conference is loaded with very good players at the top, and Paige is one of them.
"Rowan Bluhm and Sophia McCollum continue to get better and put good rounds together. They are both close to putting some great rounds together."