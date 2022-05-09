Reeths-Puffer competed at the two-day Traverse City Central Invitational Friday and Saturday, scoring a 363 Friday and a 404 Saturday.
The field of competing schools was not identical on the two days; nor, in fact, were the field of Rockets. On day one, three R-P players broke 90, led by Dylan Panozzo, who shot an 84. Chase Baustert and Tyler Tallefson each had an 86. Tanner Bonjernoor closed out the scoring with a 107.
Tallefson didn't play Saturday, but the other three Rockets did. Baustert led them with an 87, followed by a 91 from Bonjernoor and a 98 from Panozzo. Freshman Calvin Scheele took Tallefson's position for the day and shot a 126 to close the scoring.