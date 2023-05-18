Reeths-Puffer continued its late-season surge Wednesday night, taking its first O-K Green Conference jamboree win of the season at Union by edging Mona Shores, 165-166.
The Sailors were without their top player, Nico Taylor, due to illness, but that didn't dampen the enthusiasm for R-P in delivering its best performance of the season to date.
"After a poor performance on Monday, I feel my guys responded in a big way today," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said.
Pallett noted that R-P now has a chance to achieve its goal of a top-2 finish in the league with a good performance at next week's conference finals meet.
Dylan Panozzo led R-P, taking second in the league for the day with a score of 38. He birdied the par-3 fifth hole and was at one-under par at that point, only bogeying three of the nine holes.
Kristian Brown was right behind Panozzo with a 39, and he too birdied a hole, the par-5 seventh.
Tanner Bonjernoor and Ayden Hartzell rounded out the team score by each shooting a 44.