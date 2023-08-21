Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a solid performance last Friday at the Sydney Carfine Memorial Tournament, played at The Meadows.
The Rockets finished in a seventh-place tie out of 18 scoring teams in the event., concluding a busy week that saw the team play four 18-hole rounds. Montague also competed in the tournament and placed 15th.
"I challenged the team and I believe they responded well," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "The girls are looking forward to coming back to the Meadows Tuesday (in the Forest Hills Central invitational) to see if they can improve their scores."
R-P's team score of 383 was its third straight sub-400 18-hole round; Pallett said the team only had one such round in all of 2022.
Senior Paige Anderson again led the Rockets, shooting an 81 to earn a top-10 individual spot. She recorded a pair of birdies in her round, including a strong birdie putt on the 11th hole. Sophia McCollum added an 88, good for a 16th-place tie; she was the best-scoring freshman in the field, Pallett said.
Rowan Bluhm shot a 94 and Abby Haak had a 120 to round out team scoring for R-P.
Montague again had all its players closely bunched together on the scoreboard. Kennedy Johnson led the team with a 109, followed by Abby Woller with a 110 and Braylyn Bultema with a 111. Delaney Hopma and Cadence Fox each shot a 119.
"We know that tough courses and tough competition build champions, and today will go a long way towards the growth of this team," Montague coach Phil Kerr said.