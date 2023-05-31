Reeths-Puffer faced some of the best Tuesday at the Division 1 regional tournament in Grandville and placed 14th of the 18 scoring teams.
The Rockets posted a team score of 356, led by Dylan Panozzo with an 11-over par 83. Kristian Brown landed one of two Rocket birdies on the day, on the par-5 15th hole, and shot an 87. David Grimard and Tanner Bonjernoor each had a 93 to round out team scoring; Bonjernoor earned the Rockets' other birdie in the tournament, on the par-5 first hole. Ayden Hartzell posted a 101.
“It was a great first year of learning for me," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "I am very appreciative of my three seniors (Grimard, Bonjernoor and Jacob Pierce). They are great people who were also great teammates...We now know where we are at as a program and we will have to get to work to accomplish bigger goals in future seasons."