Reeths-Puffer's quest for a top-2 finish in the O-K Green Conference fell short Wednesday, as the Rockets ended up third in the league after some struggles at the league championship meet.
R-P placed fifth in the meet itself, shooting a team score of 364. The finals results were combined with points accrued during the jamborees to determine the conference standings.
"After the poor start to the year, I am proud that the guys put themselves in a position to go for (second place) today," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "Unfortunately, today was not our day."
David Grimard led the Rockets and was the team's only top-10 finisher, shooting an 85. He was one of five golfers to tie for eighth place individually. He birdied the par-4 11th hole during his round.
"I am very happy for David Grimard," Pallett said. "He is a senior who does a tremendous amount of things for the school. He set an individual goal this year to place in a tournament. He achieved that goal today."
Also for R-P, Kristian Brown shot an 86, including a birdie on that same 11th hole, and secured all-conference honors. Tanner Bonjernoor posted a 96 and Dylan Panozzo had a 97 to round out R-P team scoring. Panozzo also had a birdie on the day, on the par-4 16th hole. Panozzo got honorable mention all-conference for his season performance.