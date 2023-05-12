Reeths-Puffer finished third Thursday as the O-K Green Conference finally completed the R-P jamboree.
The team gathered early in the season and began the jamboree only to have lightning prevent its completion, then a second attempt was rained out.
The Rockets shot a team score of 180 but were unable to dig out of the early hole they created back in April when the jamboree started.
"We did not play well that first night a month ago," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "It is too bad we couldn’t restart the round. We are playing a lot better now. The guys did do a nice job of gaining some ground on the other teams even though we only had to finish a few holes.”
R-P finished nine strokes behind Zeeland West for second place. Mona Shores again won the meet.
Dylan Panozzo led the Rockets with a 43 at the jamboree, taking ninth place overall. Calvin Schlee had a 44 and took 10th place, followed by Kristian Brown's 46 and Ayden Hartzell shooting a 47.
"I am very happy for Calvin Schlee," Pallett said. "He is a sophomore who has played primarily on the JV this year. To come out and finish in the top 10 is great. He works hard on his game and it was great to see him get rewarded."