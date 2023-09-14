Reeths-Puffer continued to push Mona Shores Wednesday at its home O-K Green Conference jamboree, but still settled for second place.
The Rockets posted an impressive score of 174, its best nine-hole mark over the last season-plus, finishing six strokes behind the Sailors.
"I am proud of my girls," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "They are a great group of girls and I enjoy every moment I am around them. They are working hard and continue to battle to reach our team goals."
The Rockets had three players in the top seven of the individual standings, led by Paige Anderson, who posted a 37 and finished third. Anderson sank a long birdie putt on the fifth hole. Rowan Bluhm notched her best nine-hole score of the season, a 41, nearly scoring a hole-in-one on the sixth hole when her tee shot landed within a foot of the cup. She took sixth place. Sophia McCollum shot a 42, also a season best for nine holes, and placed seventh. Avery Luna and Olivia Ambler each shot a 54 to tie for the #4 scoring position.