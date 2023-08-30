Reeths-Puffer had a good outing Tuesday at the Mona Shores jamboree, posting a team score under 200 in a O-K Green Conference meet for the first time in the last two seasons. The Rockets' score was 196, 11 strokes behind the Sailors.
“Last year my team was not in the conversation about winning the conference," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "We now know where we are at and have set a high, reasonable goal of winning the conference."
Senior Paige Anderson led the way again, shooting a 41, which put her in a second-place tie individually, just one stroke behind Shores' Mayson Southland. Anderson knocked in two birdies during her round.
Rowan Bluhm shot a 48 for the Rockets, tying for sixth individually, and Sophia McCollum had a 53. Avery Luna capped the R-P scoring with a 54.
“Every time we tee it up I look forward to watching my team compete," Pallett said. "This team is fun to coach and I know they will continue to work to reach their individual and team goals.”