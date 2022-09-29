Reeths-Puffer had its best day of the season to date Wednesday at the O-K Green Conference finals, earning its best score of the season and even topping rival Mona Shores for second place by tiebreaker.
R-P's season-long goal of breaking 400 as a team finally came to fruition at the meet as the Rockets had a 396 despite uncomfortable conditions at Pigeon Creek Golf Course.
“I am so proud of the way the team played today," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "The conditions were cold and windy but my girls all came through with great rounds.”
R-P's Paige Anderson led the team, as she has all year, shooting a 78. That finished third individually in the finals. Pallett said Anderson nearly holed out for eagle on the par-4 15th hole from 70 yards out before settling for her only birdie of the round. The score easily earned her all-conference honors.
Also for R-P, Rowan Bluhm shot a 100, placing ninth in the meet. Ella Klimsza had a 108, and Avery Luna set another personal best by scoring a 110.