HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer placed third Wednesday at the second O-K Green Conference jamboree of the season, hosted by Holland. However, because of the way the standings shook out, the Rockets moved up from second into a three-way tie for first in the league standings.
That's because Mona Shores, which won the first jamboree, plummeted to fifth place this time around. The Sailors were missing their #2 and #3 scorers from the first jamboree, Lily Miller and Elise Houle. The Rockets are tied for first with the two Zeeland schools, who earned the top two spots this time around.
R-P shot a 197 at the jamboree, led by Paige Anderson, who posted a 43, the third-best score of the day. Emma Homfeld shot a 50 for the Rockets, and Olivia Harris and Ella Klimsza each had 52s to round out the scoring.