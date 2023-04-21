Reeths-Puffer placed fourth Thursday in the O-K Green Conference's second jamboree of the season, played at Winding Creek Golf Club. The Rockets posted a team score of 188.
"So far we are not playing to what I believe is our potential," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "We have guys playing well at times for a few holes. We need guys to put nine quality holes together.”
Kristian Brown led the Rockets with a 43 and Dylan Panozzo added a 44. Tanner Bonjernoor and Calvin Schlee rounded out R-P team scoring with a 47 and a 53 respectively.