MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's golf season came to an end Monday at the regional tournament, played at Muskegon Country Club.
The Rockets finished in seventh place at the meet, shooting a team score of 426. The event was a tight one, though, and R-P was only 18 strokes behind Mona Shores for the third and final state qualifying spot.
Paige Anderson was R-P's top scorer Monday, shooting a 96. She missed state qualification by only two strokes. Emma Homfeld shot a 105 for the Rockets, and Olivia Harris had a 111. Tiffany DeMaio shot a 114 to round out R-P's scoring, and Michaela Beidler had a 121.