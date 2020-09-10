HOLLAND — After taking fourth place at the first two O-K Green Conference jamborees this season, the Reeths-Puffer Rockets improved to second Wednesday at the third jamboree, held at Zeeland East.
Leading the way for R-P was Paige Anderson, who earned medalist honors for the jamboree with a score of 44.
The Rockets shot a team total of 199, taking 28 strokes off their score at the previous jamboree. Scores were better across the league, but the Rockets improved more than any other league squad.
Also for the Rockets, Emma Homfeld shot a 51, Michaela Beidler had a 52, and Tiffany DeMaio shot a 55.