Reeths-Puffer enjoyed its best showing so far in O-K Green Conference play Tuesday, taking second place at the Wyoming jamboree.
The Rockets' team score of 145 was its best nine-hole score to date, only six strokes behind winner Mona Shores and four shots ahead of third-place Zeeland West.
“We played to our potential tonight," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "It was a great team effort...Having four guys in the 30s was great today. Even better was hearing each of the six guys talk about ways they can improve.”
Dylan Panozzo had the best round of his career, shooting an even par 33. Panozzo knocked in two birdies in his round. Kristian Brown followed with a 35. Tanner Bonjernoor shot a 38 and Mason Cregg had a 39.