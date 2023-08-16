08-20-23.wb.paige anderson.jpg

Reeths-Puffer's Paige Anderson displays her all-tournament award after placing in an eighth-place tie at this week's Traverse City invitational.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Reeths-Puffer opened its season with a two-day tournament at Crystal Mountain Golf Course near Traverse City, placing 18th out of 32 schools. The Rockets' two-day team score was 797, including a 394 on day two.

"It was a loaded field, as there were many returning all-staters in the lineup," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said.

The Rockets played on the Mountain course at Crystal Mountain Monday, with Tuesday's round played on the Betsie course.

R-P senior Paige Anderson enjoyed an impressive two-day performance, scoring a 76 Monday and an 80 Tuesday, securing an eighth-place tie among all golfers. She scored six birdies in the tournament.

"(Paige) started her senior year with a great showing against tough competition," Pallett said. "The courses were not easy and challenged her mental toughness at times. She prevailed through a few adversities and received a well earned all-tournament award."

Freshman Sophia McCollum got her career off to a solid start, shooting a 101-106-207, including one birdie in the tournament. Rowan Bluhm had a 106-106-212, and Avery Luna scored a 120-102-222. Luna made her first career birdie on the 10th hole on day one, and her 102 on day two was her career-best score.

"Her smile after accomplishing both makes it all worth it," Pallett said. "I couldn’t be more happy and proud of her.”

