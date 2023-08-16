Reeths-Puffer opened its season with a two-day tournament at Crystal Mountain Golf Course near Traverse City, placing 18th out of 32 schools. The Rockets' two-day team score was 797, including a 394 on day two.
"It was a loaded field, as there were many returning all-staters in the lineup," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said.
The Rockets played on the Mountain course at Crystal Mountain Monday, with Tuesday's round played on the Betsie course.
R-P senior Paige Anderson enjoyed an impressive two-day performance, scoring a 76 Monday and an 80 Tuesday, securing an eighth-place tie among all golfers. She scored six birdies in the tournament.
"(Paige) started her senior year with a great showing against tough competition," Pallett said. "The courses were not easy and challenged her mental toughness at times. She prevailed through a few adversities and received a well earned all-tournament award."
Freshman Sophia McCollum got her career off to a solid start, shooting a 101-106-207, including one birdie in the tournament. Rowan Bluhm had a 106-106-212, and Avery Luna scored a 120-102-222. Luna made her first career birdie on the 10th hole on day one, and her 102 on day two was her career-best score.
"Her smile after accomplishing both makes it all worth it," Pallett said. "I couldn’t be more happy and proud of her.”