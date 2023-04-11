Reeths-Puffer opened its season Monday at the Forest Hills Invitational, finishing in 22nd place of 23 competing teams with a team score of 402.
Three Rockets tied for the team lead in scoring; veterans Tanner Bonjernoor and Dylan Panozzo each shot a 99, and freshman Kristian Brown also carded a 99. Mason Cregg was the Rockets' fourth scorer with a 105 and provided the day's biggest highlight by chipping in for birdie out of a sand trap on the par-3 15th hole.
Also for R-P, David Grimard nearly shot a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole, with his tee shot landing a foot away from the cup. He then sank his birdie putt.
"All the team members mentioned that although they are taking away many positives from the day that they all have things they know they can improve on," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "Mental toughness and having a next-shot mentality will be at the top of the list to improve upon."