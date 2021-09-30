WEST OLIVE — Reeths-Puffer finished fourth at Wednesday's O-K Green Conference finals meet at Pigeon Creek Golf Course, but shot its best 18-hole score of the season, a 358.
The Rockets were one shot behind Mona Shores and Zeeland West, which tied for second, and eight behind meet winner Zeeland East.
Paige Anderson led R-P with a 77, her personal best score, which was good for third place individually. Emma Homfeld shot a 91, tying for ninth, and Olivia Harris had a 92. Ella Klimsza's 98 rounded out Rockets' scoring.
R-P coach Chris Carter said his team is peaking at the perfect time, with Homfeld and Harris especially showing rapid improvement. The Rockets host next week's regional meet at Lincoln Golf Course.
"Should be a fun regional next week," Carter said.