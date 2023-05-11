Reeths-Puffer enjoyed one of its best days of competition this season Wednesday, taking second place at the Holland jamboree to retain hopes of finishing second in the O-K Green conference overall.
The Rockets had a team score of 172, only nine strokes behind winner Mona Shores.
"By placing second we have put ourselves in position to reach our goal of a top-2 finish in the league," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "We will have to play well down the stretch but we at least know that goal is in reach."
Dylan Panozzo led the way, breaking 40 with a score of 39 that included a birdie on the par-4 third hole. His score tied him for third place individually.
Kristian Brown posted a 42, placing seventh overall, and Tanner Bonjernoor notched a 44 to finish ninth. Bonjernoor opened his impressive day with a birdie on his first hole, the par-4 sixth.
“It was great to see Tanner Bonjernoor play some good golf today," Pallett said. "He is a senior and I think he has been pressing a little bit. I see Tanner finishing very strong for us this year."
Mason Cregg shot a 47 to close out team scores for the Rockets