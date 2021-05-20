HUDSONVILLE — Reeths-Puffer strengthened its hold on second place in the O-K Green Conference Wednesday, taking second at the Wyoming jamboree with a team score of 174. The Rockets edged Zeeland East by one stroke.
With the finish, R-P entered next week's conference tournament two points ahead of Zeeland West in the league standings.
The Rockets used strong team-wide performances to take second; all six golfers shot 48 or better. Chase Baustert led the team with a 42, closely followed by Tyler Tallefson with a 43. Sam Benner had a 44 and Cody Petroski rounded out Rocket scoring with a 45.