HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer finished third Tuesday in the Zeeland West jamboree, the third different position the Rockets have taken in the O-K Green season.
The Rockets have finished fourth three times, second once and now third. R-P shot a 187 Tuesday, six shots behind second-place Zeeland East and two ahead of fourth-place Zeeland West.
Paige Anderson continued to lead R-P, taking fourth place individually with a 39. Emma Homfeld shot a 46 for the Rockets, followed by Olivia Harris with a 49 and Lydia Carty with a 53.